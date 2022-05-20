One of Mullen’s rival EV startups, Lucid, was flying high on Thursday as the company announced an injection of capital from its largest shareholder. The company announced it would be receiving $3.4 billion in incentives over the next fifteen years for its proposed new production factory in Saudi Arabia . The Sovereign Wealth fund in the Kingdom is the largest shareholder of Lucid, owning 61% of the shares of the luxury EV maker. Rather than moving to markets like China, Lucid’s first international move is to corner the lucrative market in the Middle East.

EV stocks were mostly positive on Thursday, aside from Mullen and industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The continued weakness in Tesla’s stock led to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives lowering his price target from $1,400 to $1,000. The long-time Tesla bull states that China’s headwinds and the ongoing Twitter fiasco is hurting Tesla’s business. Meanwhile the rest of the sector had a bullish day as Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) were all trading above water on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MULN saw its recent slide extend to three consecutive days as the EV start up succumbed to another session of selling pressure. Shares of MULN dropped by a further 2.86% and closed the trading day at $1.02. It was another ugly day overall as all three major indices fell into the red by the closing bell. The Dow Jones sank by a further 236 basis points, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.58%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.26% during the session.

