- MULN stock fell on Tuesday, closing down nearly 5%.
- Mullen Automotive shares trading lower again in Wednesday's premarket.
- The EV automaker stock is a momentum play, when it stops it is time to sell.
MULN stock lost more ground on Tuesday as the momentum in retail and meme stocks continues to lose ground. Indeed, momentum in all sectors of the stock market lost ground on Tuesday with the Nasdaq closing over 2% lower. The reasons are pretty well established now but the market picks and chooses its time to focus or ignore them.
Tuesday saw Fed speakers talk with an increasingly hawkish stance on the need to tame inflation. This led yields to spike higher again and so yield-sensitive growth and tech stocks took the brunt of the selling. MULN stock has now had three negative days in succession, this comes after MULN spiked 28% last Wednesday, March 30. So, MULN stock is still ahead by 15% on the week but is likely to see more selling pressure as momentum has turned.
MULN stock news: Short squeeze seems unlikely
There has been repeated talk about a short squeeze in MULN stock and the latest data from Ortex.com does show a large increase in short interest. The stats as recently from mid-March on Reuters and Benzinga show the short interest running around 4 to 5% and Ortex confirms this. The most recent estimate from Ortex, though, has the short interest currently up at nearer 21% of the free float. While this is high it may be after the spike and not the cause of it.
The MULN stock spike has likely caused more new shorts to enter the stock. Also more importantly in our view is the fact that the recent spike in volume has meant the days to cover this estimated 21% short have dropped to about half a day's volume. So a short squeeze is unlikely in our view.
MULN stock forecast: Successive spikes getting lower
We feel momentum has gone for now and more losses are likely. This is a macro-based view as well as behavioral momentum. The chart is not giving any clear signals, but the most recent spike failed to even reach the previous spike high on March 21. This is a feature of meme stocks, each successive spike gets progressively lower and lower. $2.06 is key support, with $4.21 resistance. We have a declining RSI and MACD with the latter about to signal a bearish crossover.
MULN stock chart, daily
*The author is long GGPI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.0950
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, fell into negative territory below 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has done into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the renewed dollar weakness ahead of FOMC Minutes seems to be helping XAU/USD stay afloat in the green.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
Nasdaq futures lose ground as Fed's Brainard turns from dove to hawk and spikes yields
The Nasdaq futures contract was once again the laggard on Tuesday, closing down over 2%. The S&P 500 was down 1.2% while the Dow Jones futures were down 0.8%.