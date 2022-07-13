In other EV news, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) was the big winner on Tuesday as the EV startup announced a new partnership to build delivery vans for WalMart (NYSE:WMT). The initial deal is for at least 4,500 and up to 10,000 of Canoo’s delivery vans, and will be in service by 2023. Shares of GOEV were up by more than 60% during intraday trading, and closed the session higher by 53%.

Mullen proceeded to give back all of its gains and then some on Tuesday, as Monday’s announcement was quickly forgotten by investors. It was certainly promising news for Mullen when it reported a 600 EV van binding agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivery partner, DelPack Logistics. The company has had some bullish catalysts as of late, including a reduction of $17.5 million in debt as well as positive results from its solid-state battery tests. The EV maker now has a short-term timeline of November 2022 for its first EV van deliveries, while its Mullen FIVE crossover EV is still set for a 2024 release.

NASDAQ:MULN sank lower on Tuesday as the stock fell back below its key 50-day moving average price. Shares of MULN tumbled by 9.02% and closed the trading session at $1.11. Stocks pulled back on Tuesday as investors continued to wait on the key June CPI report that will be released on Wednesday morning. All three major indices closed lower, as weakness in tech and oil stocks weighed on investors. The Dow Jones fell by 192 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.92%, and the NASDAQ sank lower by 0.95% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.