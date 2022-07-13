- NASDAQ:MULN fell by 9.02% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Mullen erases gains made following its new EV van partnership.
- Canoo shares skyrocketed after announcing a partnership with WalMart.
NASDAQ:MULN sank lower on Tuesday as the stock fell back below its key 50-day moving average price. Shares of MULN tumbled by 9.02% and closed the trading session at $1.11. Stocks pulled back on Tuesday as investors continued to wait on the key June CPI report that will be released on Wednesday morning. All three major indices closed lower, as weakness in tech and oil stocks weighed on investors. The Dow Jones fell by 192 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.92%, and the NASDAQ sank lower by 0.95% during the session.
Mullen proceeded to give back all of its gains and then some on Tuesday, as Monday’s announcement was quickly forgotten by investors. It was certainly promising news for Mullen when it reported a 600 EV van binding agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivery partner, DelPack Logistics. The company has had some bullish catalysts as of late, including a reduction of $17.5 million in debt as well as positive results from its solid-state battery tests. The EV maker now has a short-term timeline of November 2022 for its first EV van deliveries, while its Mullen FIVE crossover EV is still set for a 2024 release.
Mullen stock price
In other EV news, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) was the big winner on Tuesday as the EV startup announced a new partnership to build delivery vans for WalMart (NYSE:WMT). The initial deal is for at least 4,500 and up to 10,000 of Canoo’s delivery vans, and will be in service by 2023. Shares of GOEV were up by more than 60% during intraday trading, and closed the session higher by 53%.
