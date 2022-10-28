Electric truck rival Rivian (RIVN) received a less-than-flattering review from online automotive source Edmunds. The review came from five months of experience with the R1T electric truck, and while they were impressed they also came across multiple issues that need to be addressed for future models. On Thursday, shares of RIVN initially fell but closed the day higher by 0.2%.

On Thursday, Mullen kicked off the first leg of its Strikingly Different nationwide tour. The tour is meant to showcase its upcoming FIVE crossover EV, with the first working prototype for the public to see. While no concrete date for the release of the vehicle has been set, production should be able to begin shortly following the acquisition of the Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ) plant in Indiana. Mullen is hoping that this tour will reignite investor interest in the company after the stock has fallen by more than 90% from last year’s highs.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) snapped its six-day winning streak on Thursday and succumbed to the selling pressure that hit the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Shares of MULN fell by 0.3% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.54. The sharp plunge of Meta Platforms (META) weighed down the NASDAQ on Thursday and overshadowed some promising GDP data that showed the US economy grew more than expected last quarter. Overall, the Dow Jones managed to add 0.6%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.6%, and the NASDAQ tumbled by 1.6% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.