- NASDAQ: MULN fell by 13.3% during Monday’s trading session.
- Mullen Automotive was officially announced as the successful bidder for ELMS.
- Rivian’s stock slumps as EV maker recalls nearly all of its electric trucks.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) started the week with a fresh new all-time low as the electric vehicle startup closed below the $0.30 price level. On Monday, shares of MULN tumbled by 13.3% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.26. Stocks extended their declines to start the week as all three major averages once again closed in the red. Slumping chip stocks and weakness in tech sent the NASDAQ to its lowest closing price in two years. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.8%, and the NASDAQ dropped by 1% during the session.
Mullen Automotive stock price
Mullen Automotive was officially announced as the successful bidder for the assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ). In reality, Mullen was actually the only accepted bidder, so the auction was canceled. A new sales hearing has been set for later this week. Mullen is preparing to spend $92 million on intellectual property and a production facility in Indiana. Shareholders have not been too impressed with the move, especially after Mullen spent $148.2 million earlier this year in acquiring a controlling stake in Bollinger Motors. Shares of MULN hit an intraday all-time low price of $0.24.
Electric delivery truck rival Rivian (RIVN) saw its stock tumble by 7.3% on Monday after the company ordered a recall for nearly every electric truck it has sold. The recall is to fix a loose fastener that was not properly tightened at the factory. Unlike recalls from companies like Tesla (TSLA), this recall could not be carried out through a software update.
MULN stock performance 10/10/22
