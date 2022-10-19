Another positive report was released on Tuesday as the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association noted that auto sales once again rose in Europe for the month of September. Total sales rose by 9.6% YoY, although for the year sales are still down nearly 10% since 2021. The move comes as EV makers like Tesla (TSLA) and Nio (NIO) continue to expand their operations through various European markets.

According to some recent filings, Mullen shareholders could see a potentially massive share dilution coming down the pipe. Several major shareholders are now able to sell their stakes in the company, with the total stock valued at over 900 million shares. If any or all of those were to hit the open market, we could see further downside to a stock that has already fallen by more than 95% this year. In total, Mullen has received approval to issue 2.25 billion shares of stock.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) resumed its downtrend on Tuesday and closed the day at a fresh all-time low. Shares of MULN dropped lower by 6.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.22. Stocks rallied for the second straight day to start the week as another round of strong earnings from companies like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) provided a further boost to the broader markets. Overall, the Dow Jones added 1.1%, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.9% during the session.

