Mullen-rival Rivian (RIVN) was on the rise on Thursday and outperformed the broader markets during the session. After Rivian announced it was still on track to reach its production goal for the year of 25,000 vehicles, several Wall Street analysts came out with notes supporting the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating for Rivian and provided a $61 price target. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas reiterated his Overweight rating and a price target of $60. Shares of Rivian rose by 1.7% on Thursday and closed the day at $36.76.

On Friday, Mullen will find out if its stalking horse bid for Electric Last Mile Solutions (OTC:ELMSQ) was successful. Mullen put in a bid for the now defunct EV maker’s infrastructure and production facility last month. The bid is for $92 million, which would be divided into $55 million for the assets of the company and $37 million for assuming its liabilities. It is a considerable bid, especially when Mullen’s current market capitalization is only $188 million. When the bid was announced, investors were not impressed with the move after Mullen had recently acquired a controlling stake in electric truck maker Bollinger Motors as well.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) dropped lower on Thursday as the markets cooled off ahead of the key jobs report that is being released on Friday. Shares of MULN fell by 4% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.33. Stocks pulled back for the second straight day as investors await the latest key piece of economic data in the September jobs report. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 346 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1%, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.7% during the session.

