- NASDAQ:MULN gained 9.35% during Friday’s trading session.
- EV Stocks rise as Washington backs domestically made brands.
- Tesla surges as it opens its charging network in the US to other EV makers.
NASDAQ:MULN posted a positive week after briefly dipping below the $1.00 price level following the July 4th holiday long weekend. On Friday, shares of MULN gained a further 9.35% and closed the trading week at $1.17. The NASDAQ posted its fifth consecutive winning day as a better than expected jobs report tabled fears of an impending recession in the US economy. The Dow Jones fell by 46 basis points, the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.08%, and the NASDAQ rose by 0.12% in another strong showing for big tech companies.
An announcement from the White House on Friday showed that the Biden Administration is still firmly backing the domestic electric vehicle sector. Part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is looking to add a total of 250,000 new EV charging stations each year. Range anxiety is still a real thing for consumers, even though modern day EVs have a standard battery range of at least 350 miles per charge. Needless to say, stocks like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were on the rise during the session.
Mullen stock price
Speaking of Tesla, part of the announcement out of Washington is that Tesla will be opening its supercharger network to other EV makers by the end of this year. It’s a great first step in providing EV startups like Lucid, Mullen, and Rivian with access to existing charging infrastructure, and as the US continues to build more chargers, companies can focus on building out their vehicle fleets rather than worry about establishing their own charging networks. Shares of TSLA were up by 2.54% during the session.
