EV stocks were mixed on Friday as the industry braces itself for what could be an ugly quarter from industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Shares of TSLA itself were up by 0.74%, while Rivian also joined Mullen in the green. Other EV stocks were below water though, including Chinese EV stocks like Nio (NYSE: NIO), as well as Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) which pulled back from its hot week as some investors took some profits.

It was certainly an eventful week for electric delivery truck makers as both Mullen and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) made major announcements. For Mullen, it announced a 600-truck agreement with DelPack Logistics, a delivery partner of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Of course, Amazon has a standing order of 100,000 delivery trucks from Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) for the next few years. Canoo made a massive jump earlier in the week when it reported its partnership with WalMart (NYSE: WMT) which will see it deliver up to 10,000 of its electric vans.

NASDAQ: MULN closed the week on a positive note as the broader markets rallied into the weekend following several sessions of volatile trading. On Friday, shares of MULN rose by 2.86% and closed the trading week at $1.08. Stocks provided investors with a relief rally on Friday, although all three major indices still closed the week with losses. Investors shook off a record high CPI reading and a mixed start to second quarter earnings reports. The Dow Jones jumped by 658 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.92%, and the NASDAQ soared higher by 1.79% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.