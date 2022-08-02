Electric vehicle stocks were mostly on the rise on Monday as Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) all closed in the green. Tesla announced that it had signed two key partnerships in China for battery materials, although the stock erased most of those gains by the closing bell. Chinese EV makers were higher after Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all reported a year over year rise in July vehicle deliveries.

The major news announcement that had Mullen shares surging on Monday is that the company is opening a new development center. The facility will be for engineering, vehicle design, and even for the marketing and finance divisions of the company. It will be located in Irvine, California and take up approximately 16,000 square feet of real estate. While it is a nice piece of news, investors will want to hear how this impacts the release of the company’s FIVE crossover EV or any future models that are in development.

NASDAQ:MULN saw its best trading day in weeks to kick off the month of August, although the stock still remains below the $1.00 price level. On Monday, shares of MULN jumped by 9.36% and closed the trading session at $0.87. After posting their best month of trading since 2020, stocks slipped lower to start August off on a sour note. All three major indices declined during a tentative day of trading. The Dow Jones edged lower by 46 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.28%, and the NASDAQ posted a 0.18% loss during the session.

