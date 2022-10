Electric truck maker Rivian (RIVN) continued to move forward with its plans to launch an electric bike line in the near future. In a recent interview with Disrupt 2022, CEO RJ Scaringe reiterated how excited the company is about electric bikes and how he believes they will be a major part of transportation in the future. No official date or prototype has been announced by Rivian yet.

Mullen continued to build its team ahead of the launch of its flagship FIVE crossover EV. The latest addition to its management team is former General Motors (GM) executive John Schwegman who will take over as the Chief Commercial Officer for Mullen’s commercial EV division. Schwegman spent 35 years with General Motors and played a major role in the development of its core electric vehicle prioritization. It is believed that Schwegman will also play a large role in developing the electric vans made under the Mullen-Bollinger partnership.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) extended its strong performance this week with its third consecutive positive day following its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ) . On Friday, MULN added 7.3% and closed the trading week at a price of $0.38. Stocks rallied following two losing days as all three major averages soared into the weekend. For Wall Street, it was the best week of trading since June, as treasury bond yields pulled back after hitting their highest levels since 2008. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.5%, the S&P 500 gained 2.4%, and the Nasdaq rose by 2.3% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.