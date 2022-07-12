Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) were trading lower on Monday after the company reported it would be looking to cut about 5% of its current staff. Rivian joins Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as companies that are trimming their workforce to account for rising costs. Rivian also has ties to Amazon as the eCommerce giant is one of its largest investors with a standing order of 100,000 electric delivery vans.

The big news out of Mullen Automotive is that the company has signed a binding agreement with Delpack Logistics for up to 600 EV delivery vans. Delpack is a delivery partner of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and all 600 EV vans will be used for the US delivery market, with the first 300 to be delivered by November 2022. Mullen hinted that it would provide an update to investors about a top secret pilot project, but failed to do so by the end of the second quarter. The deal marks Mullen’s first report of a venture outside of the consumer market for EVs.

NASDAQ:MULN looked like it was about to take off during pre-market trading on Monday, and had intraday gains of more than 12% at one point. Instead, shares of MULN gained only 4.27% by the closing bell and finished the session at $1.22. Stocks kicked the week off on the back foot as investors paused ahead of the June CPI report and the start of second quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones lost 164 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 1.15%, and the NASDAQ posted a 2.26% loss for the session.

