Mullen Automotive CEO David Michery recently sold 350,000 shares of MULN at the end of June. Michery still owns well over 7.4 million shares so this is just a drop in the bucket for the executive. While some investors see insider selling as a negative event, it is likely just to free up some personal capital. Investors should pay more attention to a stock when insiders are buying more shares.

Mullen certainly has some bullish catalysts on the horizon that could help make this a speculative, long-term play on the EV sector. Successful testing of its solid-state batteries were very promising, as results showed an even longer potential range than first expected. The more than 600 miles of range its batteries could provide put it ahead of both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) which are the leaders in EV battery range. Mullen also recently reported a strong financial position, with more than $61 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Finally, Mullen is set for its ‘Strikingly Different’ US tour that will showcase the Mullen FIVE vehicle across 19 cities. The Mullen FIVE is set to be ready for sales in 2024 or 2025.

NASDAQ:MULN continued its hot and cold year, rising higher as it entered the July 4th long weekend. Still, so far in 2022, shares of Mullen have fallen by a staggering 81.4% and even worse, by 90.5% over the past 52-weeks. It seems unimaginable that the EV startup traded at a 52-week high price of $15.90 last year, as the stock currently tries desperately to stay above $1.00.

