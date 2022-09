Electric vehicle stocks were on the decline once again as downard selling pressure continues to pummel the industry. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) were some of the stocks trading in the red on Tuesday. Tesla was the best performer of the group as investors weighed the impending release of its Optimus robot.

After recently acquiring a controlling stake in electric truck startup Bollinger Motors, Mullen is back at it with the highest bid on another failed company. According to a report from TechCrunch, Mullen is the current leader in the auction for Electric Last Mile Solutions (OTC:ELMS). The current deposit is for $5.5 million for a total cost of about $55 million and would provide Mullen with the company’s inventory, intellectual property rights, as well as a functional plant in Indiana. Mullen will find out by October 7th if they are the winning bid.

NASDAQ:MULN fell further below the $1.00 price mark as the company moved to make yet another industry acquisition. On Tuesday, shares of MULN slipped lower by 5.01% and closed the trading session at a price of just $0.44. Mullen wasn’t alone on Tuesday as all three major averages closed the day in the red ahead of Wednesday’s Fed announcement for the September interest rate hike. It is widely expected to be another 75 basis point hike as the Fed maintains its hawkish stance on inflation. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 313 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 0.95% during the session.

