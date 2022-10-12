Mullen is preparing to launch its Strikingly Different tour, bringing its FIVE crossover EV to 19 different cities across America. The tour will be the first look at its upcoming flagship model, and Mullen will have some FIVE vehicles available for test driving by potential customers. The Strikingly Different tour will start on October 27 in Pasadena, California.

Electric vehicle stocks were caught up in the market volatility on Tuesday as the Nasdaq continued to slide lower. Tesla (TSLA) fell by a further 2.9% as the stock approached its 52-week low price. General Motors (GM) and Nio (NIO) also closed the day below water, while Lucid (LCID) , Rivian (RIVN) and Ford (F) all managed to post positive results. Rivian rebounded from Monday’s sell-off after the EV truck maker announced a widespread recall of its vehicles.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) saw its stock slide even lower as the EV startup fell for the fifth consecutive day and the seventh time in the last eight. On Tuesday, shares of MULN dropped further by 3.3% and closed the trading session at a price of just $0.25. It was a volatile day for stocks as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed course and erased gains made early in the session. The S&P 500 fell by 0.7% for its fifth consecutive losing day, while the Nasdaq lost 1.1% to close at its lowest level since July 2020. The Dow Jones posted a modest gain of 0.1% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.