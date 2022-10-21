Fellow EV truck maker Rivian (RIVN) has fixed nearly all of its vehicles that it recalled earlier this month. As Rivian continues to move toward its annual production goals, it also revealed a look into the company’s future. It was announced on Wednesday that Rivian is hiring a former executive from Waymo to run its autonomous and artificial intelligence division. It looks like Rivian is following the likes of Tesla and Nio (NIO) into a world of autonomous vehicles.

Despite Mullen’s two-day rally this week, the stock still has a long way to go before once again reaching the Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Earlier this year it was revealed that Mullen has until April of 2023 to regain compliance or risk being delisted. The minimum for the Nasdaq listing is a price of $1. Further catalysts could spark another rally or squeeze. With potentially further dilution on the horizon, however, Mullen might be forced to undergo a reverse stock split to stay on the exchange.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) extended its gains following Wednesday’s big surge as investors scoop up the cheap shares after its acquisition of ELMS. On Thursday, shares of MULN gained a further 3.1% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.35. Stocks pulled back again on Thursday as treasury bond yields continued to march higher on concerns over a looming recession. AT&T (T) and IBM (IBM) continued the streak of strong earnings, but mixed results from Tesla (TSLA) and Snap (SNAP) kept tech stocks lower. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 0.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.6% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.