Another electric truck maker, Canoo (GOEV) , announced it has entered a binding agreement with Kingbee, a van rental company. The agreement is for 9,300 electric utility vehicles with the option for up to 18,600 in the future. It is Canoo’s second major deal following its non-binding agreement with Walmart (WMT) earlier this year.

Mullen CEO David Michery cashed in on another milestone for the company and was gifted another 46 million shares of stock. The additional shares brings Michery’s total to more than 55 million shares so far this year. This bunch was awarded to Michery for completing new partnerships with a manufacturer or provider of equipment by the end of 2023. This could be Mullen’s partnership with Watergen or its recent acquisition of either Bollinger Motors or Electric Last Mile Solutions. Either way, Michery has already gifted over 17 million of the shares to an unknown party, but it is still a substantial amount of stock for a company that has seen its share price fall by 95% this year.

Mullen Automotive (MULN ) edged higher to snap its eight-day losing streak, but the EV startup still drastically underperformed the broader markets. On Monday, shares of MULN gained 0.6% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.23. Stocks rebounded on Monday after stronger-than-expected earnings from big banks gave the major averages a much-needed boost. All three indices closed higher as stocks begin to recover from last week’s CPI report for September. Overall, the Dow Jones added 1.9%, the S&P 500 gained 2.7%, and the Nasdaq rose by 3.4% for its best trading day since July.

