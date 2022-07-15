- NASDAQ:MULN fell by 3.67% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Canoo sees another boost as it receives a US Army contract.
- Rivian is set to have its company-wide meeting on Friday to discuss cutting costs.
NASDAQ:MULN saw its slide continue on Thursday during a volatile fallout from Wednesday’s June CPI report. Shares of MULN sank by a further 3.67% and closed the trading session at $1.05. Stocks retreated early on Thursday although all three major indices closed well off their session lows by the closing bell. Investors digested a potential 100-basis point rate hike for July and a tentative start to earnings season from US big banks. The Dow Jones dipped by 142 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.30%, and the NASDAQ eked out a small gain of 0.03% during the session.
It’s been quite the week for EV startup and Mullen Automotive rival, Canoo, Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV). First, Canoo announced a partnership with WalMart (NYSE:WMT) after the two companies signed a preliminary agreement to provide up to 10,000 electric delivery vans for WalMart’s last-mile delivery services. On Thursday, Canoo added a contract with the US Army as well to provide an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration. It was also revealed that Canoo’s deal with WalMart prevents them from working directly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), one of WalMart’s largest competitors. Amazon has its own delivery truck deal with EV startup Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN).
Speaking of Rivian, the electric truck maker is having an ‘all-hands on deck’ meeting on Friday to provide its staff with details on its cost-cutting measures. Most believe this will already include a staff cut of at least 5% of the workforce. It will be interesting to see what other plans Rivian has to deal with this challenging economic environment.
