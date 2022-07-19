Despite holding its all-hands on deck meeting on Friday, not many details are known about what was discussed at Rivian headquarters. Bloomberg announced earlier in the week that the company was planning to lay off at least 700 workers as it attempts to battle rising costs. Rivian joins Tesla and plenty of other companies that are reducing its staff during this difficult economic environment.

Electric vehicle stocks popped out of the opening bell as the industry braced itself for the key earnings call from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday. Shares of TSLA were trading well higher in the morning hitting an intraday high of $751 before closing the day at $721.64. A pair of analyst mentions had investors jumping into Tesla early, as Barclays raised its price target from $370 to $380, and Deutsche Bank added the stock to its short-term Catalyst Call Buy List. Stocks like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and RIvian (NASDAQ:RIVN) were on the rise along with Nio (NYSE:NIO), while last week’s hot performer Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) dropped lower by 7.5%.

NASDAQ:MULN kicked off trading on the back foot as the EV startup stock inched lower to start the week. On Monday, shares of MULN fell by 1.85% and closed the trading session at $1.06. Stocks were off to a hot start during the morning session but any gains quickly evaporated as a late day pull back sent all three major indices into the red for the day. Overall the Dow Jones tanked by 215 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.84% and 0.81% respectively during the session.

