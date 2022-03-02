Mullen Automotive Stock News and Forecast: What is going on with MULN stock today?

- Mullen Automotive stock appears to be the new focus for retail traders.
- MULN stock is the number one stock on social media sites.
- MULN stock is highly volatile, showing wild swings this week alone.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) appears to be a shiny new toy for retail traders to get their teeth into. We should caution that it is extremely volatile and also point out that many of last year's retail traders are no longer in the game due to huge losses sustained by holding onto stocks too long or chasing the home run. However, we aim to help our readers achieve some form of consistency and preach a measured approach to investing and trading. MULN stock is highly volatile and so requires careful risk management.
Now for starters, what is Mullen automotive? Nasdaq: MULN is a self-described California-based automotive company "working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions and electric vehicles." It is yet another EV maker in a sea of new EV stocks. This was a hot sector for 2021 but not so much in 2022. There is a lot of competition in this sector. Rivian (RIVN) may have been the high watermark of interest in the space.
Mullen Automotive Stock News
This is a penny stock. A penny stock is broadly described as one that trades at less than $5. Penny stocks are notorious for volatility and that is certainly the case here. MULN stock rose 145% on Monday and fell nearly 40% on Tuesday. Why? Because on Monday Mullen announced an update on its battery technology.
“We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michel, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere-hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge.”
If this works out, then it is certainly a game-changer. Despite recent advances, range anxiety is still a major hurdle in the switch from gasoline cars to fully electric. This tech is very early stage, perhaps highlighted by the stock giving up most of those gains on Tuesday. Market sentiment turned and profit-taking hit MULN stock. No fresh news flow was evident.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast
We would not be so foolish as to forecast something so volatile. Note though that the share price has collapsed over the last three to four months from $13 to under $1, so tread and trade carefully. This is momentum trading. The stock is already up 9% in today's premarket.
MULN stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch
Gold price appears choppy but within a familiar range above the $1,900 mark, as the prevalent risk sentiment remains the main market driver amid updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.
