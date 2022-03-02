Mullen Automotive Stock News and Forecast: What is going on with MULN stock today?

Mullen Automotive stock appears to be the new focus for retail traders.

MULN stock is the number one stock on social media sites.

MULN stock is highly volatile, showing wild swings this week alone.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) appears to be a shiny new toy for retail traders to get their teeth into. We should caution that it is extremely volatile and also point out that many of last year's retail traders are no longer in the game due to huge losses sustained by holding onto stocks too long or chasing the home run. However, we aim to help our readers achieve some form of consistency and preach a measured approach to investing and trading. MULN stock is highly volatile and so requires careful risk management.

Now for starters, what is Mullen automotive? Nasdaq: MULN is a self-described California-based automotive company "working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions and electric vehicles." It is yet another EV maker in a sea of new EV stocks. This was a hot sector for 2021 but not so much in 2022. There is a lot of competition in this sector. Rivian (RIVN) may have been the high watermark of interest in the space.

Mullen Automotive Stock News

This is a penny stock. A penny stock is broadly described as one that trades at less than $5. Penny stocks are notorious for volatility and that is certainly the case here. MULN stock rose 145% on Monday and fell nearly 40% on Tuesday. Why? Because on Monday Mullen announced an update on its battery technology.

“We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michel, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere-hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge.”

If this works out, then it is certainly a game-changer. Despite recent advances, range anxiety is still a major hurdle in the switch from gasoline cars to fully electric. This tech is very early stage, perhaps highlighted by the stock giving up most of those gains on Tuesday. Market sentiment turned and profit-taking hit MULN stock. No fresh news flow was evident.

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast

We would not be so foolish as to forecast something so volatile. Note though that the share price has collapsed over the last three to four months from $13 to under $1, so tread and trade carefully. This is momentum trading. The stock is already up 9% in today's premarket.

MULN stock chart, daily