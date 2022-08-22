- Mullen Automotive stock shed 6.5% on August 19.
- MULN stock is off 28% over the past month.
- Mullen has been approved to increase its share count to 2.25 billion.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has lost about 28% of its value over the past month, especially since announcing in late July that shareholders had approved increasing the total shares outstanding by more than six fold. MULN stock is up about 0.3% in Monday's premarket at $0.7560 after losing 6.5% on Friday, August 19.
Mullen Automotive stock news
Mullen Automotive is stretching investors in two directions. On the one hand, increasing the total share count from 377 million at the end of the second quarter to 2.25 billion is highly dilutive and suggests the company will need to persue a reverse stock split at some time in the near future since Nasdaq requires listed companies to keep their shares above $1. On the other hand, shareholders have known all along that Mullen's executive team was focused on funding the automotive startup via equity rather than debt. Headquartered in Brea, California, the company had less than $9 million in total debt at the end of June, and management said it wants to even cut that amount by 77%.
On top of the financing structure, Mullen has been producing a steady bevy of positive headlines all summer. In mid-July Mullen announced a binding contract with DelPack Logistics to deliver 600 Class 2 electric delivery vans. Delpack is an important delivery partner of Amazon (AMZN), and observers seemed impressed by the immediacy of the production timeline. Mullen said it will begin deliveries in August and deliver 300 units by the end of November 2022. The remainder will be handed over by January 2024. The delivery vans will each come equipped with an 80 kWh battery.
Mullen executives also said that the Mullen Five crossover SUV is well on its way to being executed. The company took 25,000 reservations for its first consumer model late last year and said deliveries are expected in Q2 2024. The vehicle is slated to come with 325 mph of range and go 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
Mullen FIVE
Geode Capital Management bought nearly 2.6 million shares of MULN during the second quarter, which follows the lead of other major institutional investors. In fact, Mullen's 101 institutional investors increased their holdings from 4.2 million to 30.8 million just since mid-May. Geode has been adding shares for three straight quarters now, and both BlackRock and Vanguard have also been adding steadily to their piles.
Mullen Automotive stock forecast
Mullen stock broke below the $0.78 support level on Friday. That price held up on May 12, July 31 and August 1, but it is no match for the significant dilution ahead.. With the $0.78 support level's demise on August 19, expect MULN stock to drop to the February 24 low at $0.52.
The 9-day moving average is trending below the 21-day average, which demonstrates that the bias remains to the downside. The Accumulation/Distribution indicator shows a stock unlikely to rally any time soon.
Longer-term price targets for bulls will remain focused on the $1.13 and $1.40 resistance levels.
MULN daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound, holds near parity Premium
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below the all-important parity level during the European trading hours on Monday. Altough the pair recovered modestly, it failed to attract buyers with safe-haven flows dominating the markets at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-week lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair ahead of Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Crypto markets scramble for recovery before the next crash
Bitcoin price saw a massive sell-off over the last four days and has been trying to consolidate and recover since then. Some altcoins have been much better at recovery than Ethereum and Ripple. Regardless, a recovery rally seems plausible for the crypto markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!