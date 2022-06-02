MULN stock closed higher on Wednesday but only by 1.4%.

MULN stock had surged higher on Tuesday by 45%.

Mullen Automotive released positive findings for its battery testing.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock looks like it may be stalling in its recent spike higher. With momentum plays like this one, it is always important to know when the party is over and it is time to move on. This gives us the first clue. Large spikes in the region of 20%-plus can be maintained for several sessions, but all stock will inevitably run out of momentum at some stage. There are various ways of trying to identify this to maximize your time spent on the up leg and minimize time on the downdraft.

MULN stock news

The first sign we look for is the price itself. Price is the ultimate indicator. That is what we are after – buying low, selling high. Nothing else matters if the price is not doing what we think it should. In the case of MULN stock, we got a surge of interest after the company announced some positive testing results for its battery.

"Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested in at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results," Mullen's statement read.

The press release went on to state that battery testing showed a range of 600 miles was possible. Impressive!

This news saw MULN stock power ahead by 45% on Tuesday. The volume also was noticeably higher than average. Volume and price combined are powerful sentiments or momentum indicators. So far so good: a strong rally on high volume, not unexpected in meme stocks. However, on Wednesday we got yet more high volume, but not as high as Tuesday. Couple this with fairly lackluster stock performance, and it sets our momentum alarm bells ringing. The strong trend is over in our view, and it is time to take some risks off the table.

That is our momentum viewpoint, which we can back up in the technical analysis below. Our fundamental view remains unchanged. We view this as way too high a risk. The company has no income and is massively diluting shareholders with a more than tenfold increase in the share count this year.

MULN stock forecast

Previous spikes have also been accompanied by strong volumes and have all met the same fate, eventual decline. No reason to think anything will be different this time around. Each spike is failing at lower levels on lower volume. Momentum is steadily declining. This is evident across many former meme stock favorites. Time to get out and stay out.

MULN stock, daily