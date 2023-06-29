Share:

Mullen Automotive stock lost 19.5% on Wednesday.

MULN stock has lost ground in each of the past ten weeks.

CEO David Michery has signaled that the dilution will stop for the next six months.

Mullen now has $135 million on its balance sheet for production operations.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions. The stock traded from Wednesday's close at $0.1101 to a session high on Thursday of $0.1270 before selling off lower for a gain near 9%.

Mullen stock unsurprisingly lost 19.5% on Wednesday as the development-phase electric vehicle (EV) company – based in Brea, California – continues to see the sale of its shares explode until the current end date of June 30, 2023. MULN stock has lost 96% in the past three months.

Mullen stock has advanced 1.6% in Thursday’s premarket to $0.1119 per share, while NASDAQ 100 futures had gained 0.37%.

Mullen Automotive stock news: MULN may enter consolidation in H2 2023

Last week on June 21, Mullen management announced that there would be a moratorium on further investor financing in the second half of 2023. The current round of investor options would need to be exercised by June 30. Before the cutoff date, existing holders of options need to exercise them as soon as possible.

That is why this week has seen an incredible 35% drop in just three sessions. That is just par for the course in this dismal second quarter for shareholders. Over the past ten weeks, Mullen stock has lost ground every single time, and seven of the ten have seen losses exceeding 20%.

The good news, if it turns out that way, is that Mullen has enough capital to finally end its furious rampage of investor dilution. The company now reports $135 million on its balance sheet, which should help it meet production goals on its Mullen Three Cab Chassis Truck at its factory in Mississippi.

Mullen’s assets bear no debt besides a small $7.3 million outstanding liability that it says it has no problem paying back. Based on its current cash position, Mullen has a cash-per-share value of $0.38, about 3.5 times higher than its current share price.

“We are in the best financial position in our Company’s history and remain fully committed and highly focused on producing, selling and delivering our vehicles to our customers prior to the end of 2023,” CEO David Michery said last week.

On June 26, Mullen filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to register an additional 2.34 billion in common stock shares, although this number corresponds to a filing from back in February. Despite its minuscule current market cap of $26 million, Michery continues to highlight the company’s acquisitions in excess of $253 million spent last year for the assets and intellectual property of Electric Last Mile Solutions and Bollinger Motors.

Michery sold more than 2 million worth of shares back on June 16.