Mullen Automotive Inc Stock News and Forecast: MULN stock remains high on retail discussion boards

- Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock surged on Monday but fell back on Tuesday.
- News over battery range pushed the stock ahead on Monday.
- The fall on Tuesday is less clear but this is a volatile name so risk control is key.
Mullen Automotive is a name we only recently became familiar with as many of you launched into the stock on Monday when the company released what looks like a positive announcement. Now sorry we should of course give a bit of background on Mullen for those not familiar with it. Mullen is basically an electric vehicle company. There are a growing number of these so picking the winners and losers is becoming increasingly difficult. It is unlikely any of the current crop will be the next Tesla (TSLA), that ship has sailed. But some will thrive while others will likely fade away. We also have the added problem now that investment markets have started to become more and more risk-averse meaning gains seen by the likes of Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) last year are not likely in the current environment.
The company website describes itself thus Mullen (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions and electric vehicles. We are now a publicly-traded company as of November 5th, 2021.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock news
The big push on Monday that saw MULN stock rise a whopping 145% was the company announcement “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michel, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere-hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge.”
We spoke about this yesterday and yes this sounds impressive. Speaking personally EV range is the main reason why I have yet to switch over from gas or hybrid. That and the speed of getting an EV to a full charge. So this 600-mile range certainly sounds impressive. But this is test data there is a long way to go before it becomes commercial it seems.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock forecast
We have two ways of looking at this one. So it is highly speculative. Do you apportion a small investment in the hope it is a 100 x investment if everything works out perfectly? A small chance, akin to betting on the 100 to 1 long shot in the derby. But so long as you risk a small amount then you're overall portfolio can handle the loss. Alternatively, you can trade the short-term violent momentum swings. This is where things get interesting and tricky. We would urge very strong risk management and experience of this type of trading if you are to get involved here.
Forecasting something so volatile based on just technicals is futile. If this news is so positive then why the near total retracement on Tuesday. Technically a breakout can retrace to test the breakout level but should fail to go back below. That then signifies the start of the bullish trend. In the case of MULN stock, the breakout level was pretty close to $1. Psychological but the stock retraced all the way back and below. So technically this makes a long-term bullish trend formation unlikely in our view. This catalyst was not held. The chart shows several spikes in the past none of which have held. This time may be different but the retracement makes us urge caution.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock chart, daily
