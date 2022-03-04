Mullen Automotive Inc Stock News and Forecast: MULN stock looks set to fall back to quieter times

- MULN stock was a social media highlight stock earlier this week.
- Mullen Automotive shares surged over 140% on Monday, but the gains did not last.
- MULN is an electric vehicle and battery stock but a penny stock and volatile name too.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) has been a new name for us, but one that seems to have garnered significant attention this week. We always urge caution when dealing in penny stocks as they have a bad reputation for information leakage and general volatility. Calling it a penny stock is purely descriptional and not meant to be insulting. A penny stock is generally a low market cap stock with a share price below $5. In this case Mullen Automotive has a share price of about $1 and a tiny market cap of $31 million, so we have established then that this is highly speculative. Risk control needs to be strong here.
Mullen Automotive Stock News
The company website describes itself as a California-based automotive company that is working toward the unified goal of creating clean, scalable energy solutions and electric vehicles. This has been the hot sector with Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) generating huge interest last year, but the tide has now turned and high growth names are going to struggle going forward. Mullen stock surged on Monday when the company announced a research breakthrough.
“We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michel, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere-hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge.”
That sounds like an impressive range, but the reaction was way overdone in our view. Maybe one could argue the previous high price levels when the stock traded above $15 in November was one of the reasons for the latest spike, but based on volume and a price gain of 145% this looks too high of a spike. However, moves like this are not uncommon in penny stocks, so always try to control risk as stops may not work if the swings are too wild or liquidity dries up. Warning signs should have flashed up from the massive spike in volumes. MULN stock was averaging less than one million shares per day, but traded over 250 million shares on Monday and Tuesday. This signifies sudden sharp momentum, and that increases the likelihood of a swift fall back, which is exactly what has happened.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast
Unfortunately this momentum spike has not lasted, and that will probably see the stock and volumes fall back to pre-spike levels. Forecasting something as volatile as this is a mugs game, so please control your risk levels. Already we see news flow drying up and social media mentions falling sharply. For retail interest penny stocks, there is a strong correlation between social media mentions and price spikes. When social media dries up, the price tends to fall back. As previously mentioned, if a breakout such as this is to be maintained and built into a solid uptrend, then the general rule of thumb is a retracment should not fall below the breakout level.
MULN stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
