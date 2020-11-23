MSCI Stock Price and Quote: Closed the week in the red despite hitting its intra-week high

- NYSE:MSCI ends flat on Friday as the stock slips by 0.12%.
- The financial-analytics giant is hoping to capitalize on a huge spike in the popularity of investing during the pandemic.
- MSCI has surged nearly 20% since the company crushed its Q3 earnings report.
NYSE:MSCI has been one company that has benefited from the COVID-19 quarantine and the influx of stay-at-home retail investors. On Friday, shares of the financial-analytics and index provider fell by 0.12% as stocks across the broader markets ended the up and down trading session in the red. MSCI has been a consistent performer even throughout the pandemic and has returned over 55% to investors during the last 52-weeks compared to the 13% return of the S&P 500 over that same timeframe. The stock is now solidly trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and continues to provide a consistent dividend yield of 0.78%.
MSCI, or Morgan Stanley Capital International as it was previously called, is one of the leading index providers for the global financial markets. Investors will probably recognize the initials form the numerous ETFs and index funds that fall under the MSCI umbrella, as well as providing indices that companies can list on, especially in international markets. The recent influx in retail investors during the pandemic has definitely helped MSCI increase its revenues as the New York-based company earns money from funds that license its name, as well as the fund’s trading volumes.
MSCI stock price chart
MSCI is just one of those blue-chip stocks that continues to perform no matter what the circumstances in the global economy. After beating estimates on its recent quarterly earnings report, MSCI has proceeded to surge by 17% over the past three weeks, which includes touching its 52-week high price of $437.35. Immediately following the earnings report, the stock was trading at levels near $340 per share, which illustrates how much movement MSCI has seen.
