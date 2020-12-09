MRNA Stock Price and Forecast: Moderna Inc soars as another country doubles its coronavirus vaccine order

- NASDAQ:MRNA surges 6.48% as global financial markets finish the day strong.
- Switzerland is the latest country to increase its order of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The American Government’s hesitation to commit to a larger order of a rival’s vaccine could benefit Moderna.
NASDAQ:MRNA continued to reward its investors on Tuesday as the stock added 6.48% to close Tuesday’s trading session at $169.86. The anticipation for the COVID-19 vaccine stocks is starting to build as rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTEch (NASDAQ:BNTX) have their application for Emergency Use Authorization to be reviewed this Thursday, while Moderna’s is following suit next week. Moderna’s stock is now within a few dollars of its 52-week high, and investors can probably expect a steady ascent as more doses of its vaccine are ordered around the world.
Just a day after the Canadian Government doubled its order for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, named mRNA-1273, the Swiss Government followed by upping its order from 4.5 million to 7.5 million doses. Another interesting thing to note is that the Trump Administration has been hesitant in committing to increasing its order of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, which could open the door for Moderna to distribute more doses within the United States. The difficulties around the logistics for Pfizer’s vaccine being stored at -20 degrees celsius, has caused some concerns from both healthcare officials and delivery companies as well.
MRNA stock forecast
While Pfizer and BioNTech have taken much of the headlines regarding the early distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Moderna is steadily gaining orders from governments all over the world. Although the efficacy of mRNA-1273 is slightly lower than Pfizer’s vaccine, not having to be stored at such a cold temperature does allow countries a little more flexibility. Investors should reasonably expect Moderna to hit new 52-week highs leading up to next week’s decision on the EUA application before the FDA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.