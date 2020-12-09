MRNA Stock Price and Forecast: Moderna Inc soars as another country doubles its coronavirus vaccine order

NASDAQ:MRNA surges 6.48% as global financial markets finish the day strong.

Switzerland is the latest country to increase its order of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The American Government’s hesitation to commit to a larger order of a rival’s vaccine could benefit Moderna.

NASDAQ:MRNA continued to reward its investors on Tuesday as the stock added 6.48% to close Tuesday’s trading session at $169.86. The anticipation for the COVID-19 vaccine stocks is starting to build as rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTEch (NASDAQ:BNTX) have their application for Emergency Use Authorization to be reviewed this Thursday, while Moderna’s is following suit next week. Moderna’s stock is now within a few dollars of its 52-week high, and investors can probably expect a steady ascent as more doses of its vaccine are ordered around the world.

Just a day after the Canadian Government doubled its order for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, named mRNA-1273, the Swiss Government followed by upping its order from 4.5 million to 7.5 million doses. Another interesting thing to note is that the Trump Administration has been hesitant in committing to increasing its order of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, which could open the door for Moderna to distribute more doses within the United States. The difficulties around the logistics for Pfizer’s vaccine being stored at -20 degrees celsius, has caused some concerns from both healthcare officials and delivery companies as well.

MRNA stock forecast

While Pfizer and BioNTech have taken much of the headlines regarding the early distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Moderna is steadily gaining orders from governments all over the world. Although the efficacy of mRNA-1273 is slightly lower than Pfizer’s vaccine, not having to be stored at such a cold temperature does allow countries a little more flexibility. Investors should reasonably expect Moderna to hit new 52-week highs leading up to next week’s decision on the EUA application before the FDA.