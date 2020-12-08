MRNA Stock Price and Forecast: Moderna Inc jumps on report of doubling its coronavirus vaccine order

- NASDAQ:MRNA adds 4.59% on Monday, helping the NASDAQ hit new all-time highs.
- Moderna adds 20 million doses to its initial order in Canada.
- December 17th marks the date that the FDA will review mRNA-1273 for Emergency Use Authorization in the United States.
NASDAQ:MRNA has had quite the year so far as it has emerged as one of the leading brands in Operation Warpspeed: the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. The stock has gained over 700% over the past 52-weeks and has seen its price range from $17.68 all the way up to its 52-week high of $178.50. On Monday, the start of a very important week for COVID-19 vaccine regulation, Moderna added 4.59% to close Monday’s trading session at $159.52, a sign that investors are as optimistic as ever that the company will have its vaccine candidate approved later this month.
Moderna announced that one of its largest initial orders just got a little bigger as the Government of Canada doubled its order of 20 million doses to 40 million whenever the vaccine is ready to be distributed. This only adds to what should be a big year for Moderna as they already have orders in place with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union as well.
MRNA stock forecast
This week, the world awaits the FDA’s approval of the Emergency Use Authorization for rival Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) vaccine candidate, which achieved similar results to Moderna’s during its final stage clinical trials. The hope is that this gets the ball rolling with Moderna next up on December 17th, as both companies are ramping up production of the vaccine for a late 2020 or early 2021 release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
