MRNA Stock Price and Forecast: Moderna Inc jumps on report of doubling its coronavirus vaccine order

NASDAQ:MRNA adds 4.59% on Monday, helping the NASDAQ hit new all-time highs.

Moderna adds 20 million doses to its initial order in Canada.

December 17th marks the date that the FDA will review mRNA-1273 for Emergency Use Authorization in the United States.

NASDAQ:MRNA has had quite the year so far as it has emerged as one of the leading brands in Operation Warpspeed: the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. The stock has gained over 700% over the past 52-weeks and has seen its price range from $17.68 all the way up to its 52-week high of $178.50. On Monday, the start of a very important week for COVID-19 vaccine regulation, Moderna added 4.59% to close Monday’s trading session at $159.52, a sign that investors are as optimistic as ever that the company will have its vaccine candidate approved later this month.

Moderna announced that one of its largest initial orders just got a little bigger as the Government of Canada doubled its order of 20 million doses to 40 million whenever the vaccine is ready to be distributed. This only adds to what should be a big year for Moderna as they already have orders in place with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union as well.

This week, the world awaits the FDA’s approval of the Emergency Use Authorization for rival Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) vaccine candidate, which achieved similar results to Moderna’s during its final stage clinical trials. The hope is that this gets the ball rolling with Moderna next up on December 17th, as both companies are ramping up production of the vaccine for a late 2020 or early 2021 release.