- NASDAQ:MRNA gained 1.87% on Wednesday on an up-and-down trading session.
- Moderna’s stock has had a good run recently, making back much of the losses from earlier in the year.
- MRNA-1273 will be set for FDA approval in November with hopes of being distributed by Spring 2021.
NASDAQ:MRNA has been on the move over the past month, gaining back 22% of its price as the Massachusetts-based biotech firm has emerged as one of the frontrunners in Operation Warp Speed. Shares gained 1.87% on Wednesday, a mostly neutral session with some small up-and-down moves. The closing price for Moderna was $72.37 per share, which is still just under 35% lower than its 52-week high price of $95.21. MRNA is back to trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a testament to how well the stock has performed over the last few weeks.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate MRNA-1273 should be ready for FDA approval by November of this year which would put it on the timeline to be in use by early spring of 2021. MRNA-127 is one of the few vaccine candidates that is currently in or has already completed Phase 3 of its clinical trial. This puts Moderna’s candidate at the top of the list that could be distributed around the world including deals already made with Canada, Japan, and the United States.
Investors should see this dip as a temporary setback for Moderna that is more of a reaction to the market selloff from President Trump’s announcement that a further stimulus package for Americans would be delayed until after the federal election. Either way, Moderna looks like it is well on its way to having a lucrative year in 2021, so investors need to watch for the upcoming milestones for MRNA-1273 which include FDA approval and further distribution deals with countries around the world.
