Mr. Yen: USD/JPY could fall below 100 by end-2017

Eisuke Sakakibara, a former top currency official at Japan's Finance Ministry, also known as Mr. Yen for his ability to influence the exchange rate level, crossed the wires last minutes, noting that he sees USD/JPY falling below 100 levels by 2017-end.

Key Headlines:

USD/JPY could fall below 100 due to Trump's perceived support for weak dollar

Japan should not intervene even if USDJPY falls to around 100

Difficult to adjust trade imbalances through ccys