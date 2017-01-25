Mr. Yen sees Yen rallying to 100 in 2017 as ‘Trump fever’ ends

Eisuke Sakakibara, a former top currency official at Japan’s Finance Ministry, also known as Mr. Yen for his ability to influence the exchange rate in 1990s, said that Yen may strengthen the 100 per dollar this year as Trump will fall short of expectations.

Sakakibara said, “The dollar will shift into 105-110 Yen range and around the turn of the year it’s possible it will break 100 Yen”.

He added further that, “4% economic US economy growth is impossible. In all likelihood, it shall remain around 2% or 2.5% and that shall be the end of Trump fever”.