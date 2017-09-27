Moscow is unhappy about US compliance with open skies treatyBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry on the open skies treaty.
Key Points:
Moscow is unhappy about US compliance with open skies treaty
US accusations are not new
Urges US to resume complying with intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty
Russia did not violate intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty, does not intend to leave agreement
Moscow has not received any convincing explanations from US about situation in Syria's Deir-Al-Zor
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.