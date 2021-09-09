Morrison share price is unlikely to see much in the way of movement despite seeing a sharp fall in profits in the first half of this year, as the company dealt with rising covid costs, as well as takeover interest from several third parties.
With all the M&A chatter surrounding the business, and the various bids that have driven the Morrison share price to its current record high levels, today’s H1 trading update gives us the opportunity to look under the bonnet to find out what all the fuss is about now that the bid appears to be going to auction.
While most of the talk has been of the value of its assets and low debt levels, there is also a decent business underneath, albeit in a very competitive market, with the UK’s 4th largest supermarket squeezed between the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury, and the young upstarts of Aldi and Lidl.
The bigger question is whether the business in question is worth what the two bidders are looking to pay, or whether today’s numbers prompt a reassessment on the part of one or other of the interested parties.
In May, the company saw Q1 total sales rise by 4.7%, with online sales showing an increase of 113%, while fuel sales were back to levels last seen pre-pandemic.
Q2 was never likely to be anywhere near as good with the August Kantar survey for the 12 weeks to August 8th showing a sharp decline in like for like sales of 6.2% on 2020 levels, due to much tougher comparatives.
Today’s Q2 numbers confirmed this slowdown with comparable sales excluding down 3.7%, compared to a rise of 12.3% last year, equating to a 0.3% H1 fall on last years elevated levels of 8.7%.
Nonetheless, putting that to one side, like for like sales ex-fuel over a two-year period, pre pandemic were still higher by 8.4%.
As far as online sales are concerned the picture was even more positive, higher by 237.1% compared to 2019 and up by 48% to a year ago.
The deal with Amazon is also paying dividends, now expanded to over 60 towns and cities, while also supplying Amazon Fresh stores. The deal with Deliveroo has also seen home deliveries rise from 183 to 328.
While sales were down, revenues were up, rising 3.7% to £9.05bn, however profits were down by 37.1% to £105m, with Covid costs of £41m weighing on the headline number, as well as lost profits from the closure of instore cafes of around £80m.
On the outlook management expressed confidence that H2 profits would be considerably higher than the £105m in the first half, although upward pressure on prices is expected during H2, due to shortages of HGV drivers, as well as higher supply chain costs.
There was no interim dividend announced given the various takeover speculation and the potential of an auction process which will likely be decided by 18th October, with the CD&R bid the currently favoured option.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3750 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is back on the bids above 1.3750, snapping its four-day downtrend. The US dollar turns south amid risk aversion market conditions and weaker Treasury yields. Traders shrug off Bailey's comments and Brexit concerns.
XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780
Gold remains pressured for fourth consecutive day, extends downside break of the key technical support levels. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful. ECB may curtail pandemic reliefs but statements are the key.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.