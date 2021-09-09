Morrison share price is unlikely to see much in the way of movement despite seeing a sharp fall in profits in the first half of this year, as the company dealt with rising covid costs, as well as takeover interest from several third parties.

With all the M&A chatter surrounding the business, and the various bids that have driven the Morrison share price to its current record high levels, today’s H1 trading update gives us the opportunity to look under the bonnet to find out what all the fuss is about now that the bid appears to be going to auction.

While most of the talk has been of the value of its assets and low debt levels, there is also a decent business underneath, albeit in a very competitive market, with the UK’s 4th largest supermarket squeezed between the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury, and the young upstarts of Aldi and Lidl.

The bigger question is whether the business in question is worth what the two bidders are looking to pay, or whether today’s numbers prompt a reassessment on the part of one or other of the interested parties.

In May, the company saw Q1 total sales rise by 4.7%, with online sales showing an increase of 113%, while fuel sales were back to levels last seen pre-pandemic.

Q2 was never likely to be anywhere near as good with the August Kantar survey for the 12 weeks to August 8th showing a sharp decline in like for like sales of 6.2% on 2020 levels, due to much tougher comparatives.

Today’s Q2 numbers confirmed this slowdown with comparable sales excluding down 3.7%, compared to a rise of 12.3% last year, equating to a 0.3% H1 fall on last years elevated levels of 8.7%.

Nonetheless, putting that to one side, like for like sales ex-fuel over a two-year period, pre pandemic were still higher by 8.4%.

As far as online sales are concerned the picture was even more positive, higher by 237.1% compared to 2019 and up by 48% to a year ago.

The deal with Amazon is also paying dividends, now expanded to over 60 towns and cities, while also supplying Amazon Fresh stores. The deal with Deliveroo has also seen home deliveries rise from 183 to 328.

While sales were down, revenues were up, rising 3.7% to £9.05bn, however profits were down by 37.1% to £105m, with Covid costs of £41m weighing on the headline number, as well as lost profits from the closure of instore cafes of around £80m.

On the outlook management expressed confidence that H2 profits would be considerably higher than the £105m in the first half, although upward pressure on prices is expected during H2, due to shortages of HGV drivers, as well as higher supply chain costs.

There was no interim dividend announced given the various takeover speculation and the potential of an auction process which will likely be decided by 18th October, with the CD&R bid the currently favoured option.