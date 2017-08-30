Morgan Stanley trims U.S. Q3 GDP growth view to 2.5% - Reuters

According to a recent Reuters report, Morgan Stanley economists reduced their growth estimate on U.S. GDP in the third quarter to 2.5% from 2.7% following the government's upward revision of second-quarter GDP to 3.0%.

"Better-than-expected 2Q GDP results imply a bit less sequential growth in 3Q GDP," Morgan Stanley economists Ellen Zenter, Robert Rosener and Michel Dilmanian wrote in a research note.