Morgan Stanley: Fed to cut rates by 50bps in July

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut rates by 50 basis points in July and signal further easing if required, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

It is worth noting that the money markets are fully priced in for a 25 basis point rate cut in July.

The investment bank said earlier this week that the Fed may lower U.S. interest rates to near zero by the spring of 2020 if the US-China trade tensions escalate, pushing the US economy into a recession.