More on US eyes new tactic to press China - WSJ

More details reported by the Wall Street Journal on its earlier headline reading - US to mull new currency strategy to pressure China.

Key Points:

Commerce secretary would designate the practice of currency manipulation as an unfair subsidy when employed by any country

Instead of singling out China, said people briefed on or involved in formulating the policy

US companies would then be in a position to bring ant subsidy actions themselves to the US Commerce Department against China or other countries

Measures taken against China would also apply to other nations

The administration would avoid, at least for now, making confrontational claims about whether China is manipulating its currency for trade benefit, the people said.

