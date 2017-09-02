More on the US Appeals Court upholds suspension of Trump travel ban

Reuters is out with some more content on the earlier reports of the US Appeals Court upholds suspension of Trump travel ban.

Key Points:

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban

The 9th Circuit ruling, upholding last Friday's decision by U.S. District Judge James Robart, does not resolve the lawsuit

It relates only to whether to lift an emergency halt to Trump's order put in place by a lower court

The judges said more briefing would be needed to decide the actual fate of Trump's order

The states of Washington and Minnesota challenged Trump's order

The two states argued that Trump's ban violated constitutional protections against religious discrimination