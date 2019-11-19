Moody’s: Weak global recovery to weigh on S. Korean economy in 2020

In its latest outlook report on the South Korean economy, the global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday, the economy will continue to face headwinds next year due to weak economic growth and trade tensions.
Key Highlights:
"Our outlook is negative. The overall profitability of export-dependent companies deteriorated in 2019 due to a global economic slowdown, but their financial stability weakened as they continue to maintain sizable investment."
"There is a chance for improvement in 2020, but we believe the rate of improvement will likely be limited."
“Of 24 South Korean companies rated by Moody's, 14 now have negative outlooks.”
This "reflects reduced financial buffers amid weak economic conditions, large committed investment or both."
"Trade disputes are expected to limit corporate profitability, and we expect the tech and chemical industries to be most affected."
Meanwhile, USD/KRW has reversed half the early spike to 1,170.16 highs, currently trading around 1,168.45, still up +0.20% on the day. The Asian currencies are mostly under pressure this Tuesday on fresh US-China trade pessimism concerning the Phase One trade deal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY bounces-back towards 108.70 on BOJ's Kuroda
USD/JPY is on a road to recovery from 108.47 lows, now testing daily highs near 108.70 region, as the dovish comments from BOJ Governor Kuroda on negative rates are not boding well for the Japanese yen. Further, an uptick in S&P 500 futures also aids the recovery.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.