Moody’s: US-China trade deal positive for selected financial services providers

Moody’s Investors Service, in its latest report released on Wednesday, cites the impact of the US-China phase one trade deal on the US-China financial sectors.
Key Quotes:
“US-China trade deal positive for selected financial services providers in both countries.
Trade deal significantly liberalizes the ability of foreign financial institutions to set up majority-owned or wholly owned subsidiaries in China.
US-China phase one trade deal eliminates a number of entry barriers for the US financial institutions.”
