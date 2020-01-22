Moody’s: US-China trade deal positive for selected financial services providers

Moody’s Investors Service, in its latest report released on Wednesday, cites the impact of the US-China phase one trade deal on the US-China financial sectors.

Key Quotes:

“US-China trade deal positive for selected financial services providers in both countries.

Trade deal significantly liberalizes the ability of foreign financial institutions to set up majority-owned or wholly owned subsidiaries in China.

US-China phase one trade deal eliminates a number of entry barriers for the US financial institutions.”