Moody’s: Stable credit outlook for euro area in 2017; political risks rising

The US-based credit ratings agency, Moody’s Investors’ Service, published its latest outlook on the Eurozone for this year.

Key Points:

Stable credit outlook for EZ sovereigns in 2017

Rating reflects stable but subdued GDP growth

Expects EZ to grow by 1.3% in 2017 and 2018

Growth rates will vary country to country

Economic growth dynamics in 2017/18 will be broadly credit neutral

Likelihood of further departures from EU or EZ very low