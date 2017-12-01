Moody’s: Stable credit outlook for euro area in 2017; political risks rising

Moody’s: Stable credit outlook for euro area in 2017; political risks risingBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based credit ratings agency, Moody’s Investors’ Service, published its latest outlook on the Eurozone for this year.
Key Points:
Stable credit outlook for EZ sovereigns in 2017
Rating reflects stable but subdued GDP growth
Expects EZ to grow by 1.3% in 2017 and 2018
Growth rates will vary country to country
Economic growth dynamics in 2017/18 will be broadly credit neutral
Likelihood of further departures from EU or EZ very low