Moody’s: Rising interest rates will support US banks versus its global peers

Moody’s: Rising interest rates will support US banks versus its global peersBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, is out with its latest report on the interest rates divergence between the US banks and its European counterparts.
Key Points:
Expect US Federal reserve to progressively increase interest rates over 2017/2018
Rising interest rates will support US banks net interest margins and income
Expect European rates to remain very low in 2017/2018
Continued re-pricing of loans will intensify profitability pressures
When short-term interest rates eventually rise in Europe, some banks exposed to long-term fixed assets would face a profit shock
Diverging interest rates will widen profitability gap between US banks and global peers