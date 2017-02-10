Moody's: Ratcheting-up of tensions has negative credit implications for Spain

Moody's: Ratcheting-up of tensions has negative credit implications for SpainBy Eren Sengezer
"Escalation of conflict over independence vote is negative for Spain, unclear for Catalunya," said Moody's Investors Service, as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes:
- Ratcheting-up of tensions has negative credit implications for Spain as it complicates process of legislating policy & 2018 budget
- Probability of Catalan independence materializing remains low
- Referendum does not immediately affect support that Catalunya has been receiving from Spanish central government since 2012
- Ratcheting-up of tensions in Catalunya has negative credit implications for Spanish sovereign because it complicates process of legislating policy
