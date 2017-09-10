Moody's: Outlook for Brazil's banks negative as political uncertainties linger - Reuters

Moody's: Outlook for Brazil's banks negative as political uncertainties linger - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
On Monday, Moody's Investors Service announced that it changed its outlook for Brazil's banking system from stable to negative amid political uncertainties.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- While banks are emerging from Brazil's recession with manageable asset risks, Moody's does not anticipate material reduction in delinquencies
- The negative outlook for Brazil's banking system also reflects the negative outlook on brazil's ba2 sovereign rating
At the moment, the USD/BRL pair is at 3,1843, up 0.9% on the day.
