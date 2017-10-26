Moody’s on S. Korea: Very strong fundamentals, but geopolitical risks are key constraint

Moody’s on S. Korea: Very strong fundamentals, but geopolitical risks are key constraintBy Dhwani Mehta
In its latest economic review of the South Korean economy, the US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, highlighted the following:
S. Korea's credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint
Stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Korea's credit strengths and challenges are balanced
Expects real GDP growth of 3% and 2.8% in 2017 and 2018, respectively
Potential military conflict with North Korea would damage economy and weaken public finances
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.