Moody’s on S. Korea: Very strong fundamentals, but geopolitical risks are key constraint

In its latest economic review of the South Korean economy, the US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, highlighted the following:

S. Korea's credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint

Stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Korea's credit strengths and challenges are balanced

Expects real GDP growth of 3% and 2.8% in 2017 and 2018, respectively‍

Potential military conflict with North Korea would damage economy and weaken public finances