Moody's - Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs - RTRS

Moody's - Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs - RTRSBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Reported by Reuters
- Expect that the Fed will raise rates another two or three times this year in increments of 25 bps, after raising rates at the March meeting
- Rate hike would reflect a US economy nearing full employment
- Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs
- Net interest expense will rise over next few years as US treasury issues debt at higher interest rates to fund new deficits and refinance maturing debt