Moody's - Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs - RTRS

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Reported by Reuters

  • Expect that the Fed will raise rates another two or three times this year in increments of 25 bps, after raising rates at the March meeting
  • Rate hike would reflect a US economy nearing full employment
  • Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs
  • Net interest expense will rise over next few years as US treasury issues debt at higher interest rates to fund new deficits and refinance maturing debt