Moody’s: New Zealand’s real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 & 2.8% in 2018

Moody’s: New Zealand’s real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 & 2.8% in 2018By Dhwani Mehta
In its latest forecasts report on New Zealand’s economic outlook, Moody’s Investors Service sounded optimistic on the real GDP growth for 2017 and 2018.
Key Points via Reuters:
Outlook for NZ banks stable, supported by strong economic conditions and asset quality
Forecasts NZ real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 and 2.8% in 2018
Says for NZ banks - key driver of overall asset quality is housing loans, which make up largest share of the banks' total loans, at 56% as of July 2017
