Moody’s: New Zealand’s real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 & 2.8% in 2018

In its latest forecasts report on New Zealand’s economic outlook, Moody’s Investors Service sounded optimistic on the real GDP growth for 2017 and 2018.

Key Points via Reuters:

Outlook for NZ banks stable, supported by strong economic conditions and asset quality

Forecasts NZ real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 and 2.8% in 2018

Says for NZ banks - key driver of overall asset quality is housing loans, which make up largest share of the banks' total loans, at 56% as of July 2017