In the latest research reports published on Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service slashes the GDP growth forecasts for the US and Europe for 2022 as well as 2023.
Key quotes
“Now expects US real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023, down from its May forecasts of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively.”
“Tighter monetary and financial conditions to reduce stubbornly high inflation will slow economic growth.”
“While Moody's expects inflation to trend down as growth weakens, it will still remain elevated, dropping from 9.1% in June to 7.0% by the end of 2022 and to 2.3% by the end of 2023.
“Moody's baseline forecast for the euro area is for real GDP to grow 2.2% in 2022, followed by 0.9% in 2023, down from its May forecasts of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.”
"Our baseline forecasts assume that persistently high energy prices and broad-based inflation will continue to squeeze real incomes and dampen consumption spending as the energy crisis drags on.”
“The main factors driving the lower growth projections are: gas supply interruptions and uncertainty that will require adjustment on the demand side; high inflation, which is denting consumer spending; withdrawal of monetary policy support by the European Central Bank (ECB); tighter global liquidity; and subdued external demand.”
“There are substantial downside risks to Moody's forecasts should Russia completely shut off gas flows to Europe.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take control and on track to hunt down 0.7050
AUD/USD has spiked in the Asian trade and from a daily perspective, the bulls have their eyes on a move beyond the recent highs towards the 0.7050 mark as the price climbs the trendline support.
EUR/USD: Bulls could be about to throw in the towel
EUR/USD is on the verge of a breakout one way or the other. The euro bulls have been in charge at the start of the week but they could be tiring at this juncture.
Gold bulls eye $1,732-33 hurdle, focus on US data, Fed
Gold price consolidates the week-start losses as bulls again approach the 100-SMA resistance during Tuesday’s Asian session, after failing to cross the same during the last two days. US dollar weakness underpins XAU/USD up-moves but risk-aversion tests buyers.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!