Moody’s: Indonesia's real GDP will shrink by 3.9% YoY in 2020

Moody’s Investors Service, the US-based rating agency, is out with is review report on the Indonesian economy, with the key findings found below.

“Indonesia's management of buffers will determine the credit impact of mounting economic challenges. “

“Indonesia's real GDP will shrink by 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) in 2020 followed by a 5.1% rebound in 2021.”

Earlier this Tuesday, a survey conducted by the Indonesian central bank showed that the Consumer Confidence Index improved to 86.9 in August vs. July’s 86.2.