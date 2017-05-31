Moody’s: Growth in China will continue to slow over 2017

The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, is out with its latest report on the G20 economies, with a special focus on China.

Key Highlights:

Improving outlook for global growth in 2017

Appears to be sustainable

Some of the biggest risks to advanced economies have subsided

Emerging markets maintain their expansion

Expects G20 economies to collectively grow at an annual rate of 3.1% in 2017 and 2018, compared with growth of 2.6% in 2016

The potential damage to global trade and growth from a pursuit of protectionist policies in the US appears to have diminished for now

The current momentum should continue, barring any negative surprises.

Growth in China will continue to slow over the year due to reduced property-related investment as liquidity-tightening measures of the central bank, including limits on home mortgage lending, take effect