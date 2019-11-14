Moody’s: Global economic growth will remain sluggish

The US-based Moody's Investors Service offers key insights on the global economic outlook, in its latest report on Thursday.
Key Highlights:
Global economic growth will remain sluggish.
Pessimistic business sentiment and trade uncertainty to cloud 2020 outlook.
Business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat.
There is a growing concern that a recession is only a shock away.
But emerging economies will stabilize or pick up pace in 2020 and 2021.
Not expecting a global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021
Expects continued deceleration for the US and China next year.
At the time of writing, the report has virtually no impact on the market, as the mood remains tepid amid US-China trade worries and Hong Kong violence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pops and drops post-upbeat German Q3 GDP
The EUR/USD pair jumped-off monthly lows at 1.0994 and regained the 1.10 handle in a knee-jerk reaction to upbeat German Q3 GDP growth numbers. But the bulls appear to lack follow-through, as the rates now reverse the spike.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.