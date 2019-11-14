Moody’s: Global economic growth will remain sluggish

The US-based Moody's Investors Service offers key insights on the global economic outlook, in its latest report on Thursday.

Key Highlights:

Global economic growth will remain sluggish.

Pessimistic business sentiment and trade uncertainty to cloud 2020 outlook.

Business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat.

There is a growing concern that a recession is only a shock away.

But emerging economies will stabilize or pick up pace in 2020 and 2021.

Not expecting a global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021

Expects continued deceleration for the US and China next year.

At the time of writing, the report has virtually no impact on the market, as the mood remains tepid amid US-China trade worries and Hong Kong violence.